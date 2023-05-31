Norfolk County Council has launched a contract with specialist supplier of community equipment Medequip to provide Integrated Community Equipment Services (ICES) across Norfolk and Waveney and carry out high rates of equipment reuse to reduce carbon emissions.

The contract, led by Norfolk County Council as the lead commissioner and working in partnership with Suffolk County Council and Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, helps people to get out of hospital or remain in their own homes by providing equipment such as hospital beds and hoists.

The contract aims for 60 percent equipment reuse and 40 percent new purchases. In order to reuse equipment, it will be collected and refurbished so it can be used again when it is no longer needed.

Councillor Alison Thomas, Norfolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “The Integrated Community Equipment Service plays a vital role in supporting individuals to live independently and with dignity in their own homes.

“We are confident that Medequip’s expertise and dedication will enhance the quality of care and provide essential equipment to those who rely on it, giving them the chance to continue living independently, with all the benefits for health and wellbeing that brings.”

The equipment provided through the contract includes items prescribed for individuals to enable those with care needs to continue living in their own homes, equipment providing support with mobility needs and other tasks, and specialist equipment for those with complex needs.

Medequip will deliver the contract from a primary depot located at the Norwich Airport Industrial Estate and a second depot at Downham Market to reduce the milage driven by individual delivery vehicles, making Medequip well positioned to serve the needs of Norfolk and Waveney effectively.

The contract is set to run for a maximum term of 10 years, with contractual review periods determined, the first at five years.

Norfolk County Council awarded the contract in line with its new Climate Strategy. The tender required bidders to show how they would reduce carbon emissions, with extra points being awarded to bidders with the most convincing plans.

Medequip UK has committed to various initiatives, focusing on direct emissions such as gas, electricity, and fuel consumption, plus indirect emissions in the supply chain.

Additional initiatives it has committed to include a contractual commitment to increase the reuse of items of community equipment compared to the old contract and use of an electric fleet, with both Norfolk depots having EV charging points and an initial 20 electric service delivery vehicles out of a total of 43.

Initiatives within the depots include energy-efficient lighting, strict control of waste, annual site water audits, and a plan to explore on-site renewables.

Councillor Eric Vardy, Norfolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, commented: “The weighting of environmental action in our procurements is the next step in reducing Norfolk’s emissions. We are proud to use our contracts to actively secure carbon reduction commitments, in this case ensuring that the provision of essential community equipment aligns with our sustainability objectives.

“With our new Climate Strategy coming into effect, our procurement team will continue to take contractors’ environmental commitments into account when awarding contracts and monitoring delivery, thereby helping us build a greener, more sustainable future while delivering the services our residents need.”

With a net value of approximately £10 million per year, the contract reflects the commitment of Norfolk County Council and its partners to provide high-quality care and support to individuals across Norfolk and Waveney.

Steven Course, Director of Finance at NHS Norfolk and Waveney and ICS Executive Lead for Net Zero, said “This contract award to help deliver community services with a carbon conscious supplier is a positive step towards meeting the ambitions of Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System’s Green Plan.

“By reducing carbon emissions and improving the sustainability of health and care operations, we can help to improve health and care for people now, and in the future.”

Medequip recently announced that it is the new provider of the Integrated Community Equipment Loan Service for Essex County Council and its partners.

