A new study that focuses on inclusive and accessible shopping experiences revealed that only 38 percent of neurodivergent people are aware of sensory-friendly shopping hours.

Based on 2,000 respondents, the study, titled ‘How diversity and inclusion can unlock audience growth’, was published by out-of-home media and infrastructure company Clear Channel UK.

The study also showed the biggest sources of discomfort for shoppers that can make them leave shops quicker when shopping, with over three-fifths of the respondents noting overcrowding; loud music for more than two-fifths; bright lights for over two-tenths; and in- shop announcements and bright colours for more than a tenth of respondents.

Considering that sensory processing difficulties are common among neurodivergent people, a significant number of people might simply avoid in-shop shopping due to sensory features they find overwhelming, according to Clear Channel.

Additionally, the study found that people aged 45 to 54 are the most likely to leave a shop because of overcrowding, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds. 31 percent of customers aged 18 to 24 and 30 percent of those aged 25 to 34 are more likely to leave a shop because of bright lights than any other age groups, while half of shoppers aged 65 and older are more likely to leave a shop because of loud music.

Clear Channel UK’s research further unveiled that nearly half of neurodivergent people are more likely to leave a shop because of loud music, compared to less than half of neurotypical people.

According to the research, 50 percent of British customers think turning down music would make shops more accessible and improve their shopping experience. Other improvements to accessible shopping included 31 percent saying limiting foot traffic, 25 percent saying priority queuing, 24 percent saying dimming lights, 18 percent saying quieter till scan sounds, and 15 percent saying no overhead announcements.

Other key findings from the survey included only 48 percent of Brits are aware of sensory-friendly shopping hours. Younger generations are more aware of sensory-friendly shopping hours than older generations, with 59 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds and 53 percent of people aged 25 to 34 at the top.

It also uncovered that nine in 10 survey respondents from Gen Z think shops need to prioritise sensory adjustments to make them more accessible. Turning down loud music in shops is the preferred sensory adjustment for people aged 25 and over, while the most desired sensory adjustment for 18-24s is limiting foot traffic in shops for nearly two-fifths.

