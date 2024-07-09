Care technology services provider Alcove has reported impressive results from its first nine months of operation in the London Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, including launching its own in-house Responder and Falls Lifting Service.

The company boasts over 1,000 referrals made; more than 1,700 products referred by practitioners; 99.9 percent satisfaction rating from residents; 842 ambulance callouts avoided with 199 individuals safely lifted by our falls lifting service, avoiding cost for the NHS of £1.2 million in ambulance and hospital cost avoidance.

It also includes digital switch for legacy analogue connections completed in 12 weeks, £2 million savings and cost avoidance in practitioner-documented benefits, and fully digital TEC menu offering over 80 products, in it’s list of successes in the boroughs.

Commenting on the success of the LBBD contract since Alcove took it over in September 2023, Lily Lopes from the London Boroughs of Barking & Dagenham Team Lead at Alcove, stated:”Our blended caretech and responder service at LBBD reflect Alcove’s commitment to revolutionising healthcare by putting the well-being of older adults at the forefront.

“The impressive results achieved in this contract underscore the positive impact that Alcove’s innovative solutions can have on both financial savings and, more importantly, the lives of the individuals we aim to serve.”

Alcove’s Responder Services have demonstrated cost-effectiveness, saving £1.253 million during the winter period. By preventing around 842 ambulance callouts, Alcove says its intervention has enhanced emergency service efficiency and reduced associated costs.

Alcove’s equipment and 24/7 service have safely lifted over 199 elderly individuals who experienced falls at home. It says this service not only ensures the physical safety of older adults but also helps maintain their confidence and independence.

The Care Tech Service offers several benefits beyond cost savings, says Alcove. By helping older adults avoid hospital visits and maintain their independence, the service improves their overall quality of life, it adds, this continuity of care preserves people’s sense of security and well-being.

Alcove also states that its Care Tech Services benefit both the NHS and the social care sector. By preventing a loss of confidence and promoting independence through our Digital TEC, older adults can stay in their homes longer. It says this reduces the strain on social care resources and supports a more sustainable community

Lewis Sheldrake, Lead Commissioner of Innovation and Personalisation at London Boroughs of Barking & Dagenham, said: “We are thrilled with the outcomes of our Care Tech contract in Barking and Dagenham, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to innovate and improve the lives of older adults in the community.

“This partnership with Alcove has not only demonstrated substantial cost benefits and efficiency but has profoundly enriched the lives of our residents by maintaining their independence and dignity at home.

“Reaching 1,000 referrals is just the beginning, as we continue to advance our services and expand the positive impact on our community.”

