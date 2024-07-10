RHealthcare will unveil three new wheelchairs to attending healthcare professionals at the upcoming Posture & Mobility Group Training, Conference and Exhibition 2024 (PMG 2024).

RHealthcare will present the new Dash 200 HD, Dash Super HD, and Access and Accent 190kg wheelchairs. These products will form part of a larger display focussed on heavy-duty wheelchairs on stand R20 at PMG 2024 from 15-17 July at the International Centre in Telford.

Members of the RHealthcare team will be available to guide and advise on the product features and patient benefits, and more widely, the advantages associated with heavy-duty wheelchairs for prescribers and industry professionals.

The Dash 200 HD manual wheelchair is crash test approved, allowing wheelchair users to be safely transported without removing them from the chair. RHealthcare says the Quick-to-engage hub brakes and quick-release wheels mean transportation and storage of the device is easy.

It also says the optional elevated leg rest meanwhile enhances user comfort. The wheelchair is suitable for users weighing up to 200kg.

RHealthcare says the new Dash Super HD manual wheelchair is designed to provide superior heavy-duty performance and is suitable for up to 295kg user weight.

The extra wide seat offers increased space while the foldable frame means it is easy to store and transport, says RHealthcare, and adjustable footrests are provided for user comfort and can be removed for convenience.

The stand will also feature the new Access and Accent 190kg, a heavy-duty addition to the Access and Accent product range, alongside other manual and powered wheelchairs available from RHealthcare, including the new Dash Lite 3, Dash Lite X4, and Dashi Eco Pro powerchair.

RHealthcare states that the popular assisted power drive, Todo drive will also be displayed and demonstrated. It says the device converts a manual wheelchair into a powered one and can be added to most self-propelled wheelchairs.

Dash Rehab recently introduced two new power rollators to its range, the Dash 3 in 1 power rollator and Dash Ultra 3 in 1 power rollator.

