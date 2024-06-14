Uccello Designs has been awarded the prestigious Business All-Star Global Disability Product of the Year 2024 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) for its daily living aid, the Uccello Kettle.

The accolade highlights the profound influence the Uccello Kettle has on enhancing the lives of disabled people, promoting independence, and ensuring safety in daily activities.

The assistive kettle has a unique tilting mechanism, which allows users to pour hot water effortlessly, maintaining a light weight throughout use. This feature is particularly advantageous for individuals with limited strength or mobility, as it ensures safety, independence, and practicality.

According to Uccello Designs, its innovative kettle blends functionality with modern design aesthetics.

Commenting on the award win, Uccello Designs Global Marketing & Sales Manager, Kellie Anne Lee, said: “On behalf of Uccello Designs, we are honoured to be accredited as an All-Ireland Business All Star 2024 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation. This is our second accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation, the first being for our amazing Customer Care team on their gold-standard work, we couldn’t be prouder.

“This year we are delighted to have our flagship product – The Uccello Kettle recognised as The Global Disability Product of the Year. To be accredited with this accolade means the world to us, as it will help us get in front of those who will truly benefit from the kettle, to help them be more confident and independent in their homes for longer.”

The recognition from the AIBF celebrates Uccello Designs’ commitment to developing pioneering and accessible disability-friendly products.

Deputy Chair of AIBF’s Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, announced: “We are thrilled to recognise Uccello Designs as their Uccello Kettle has been accredited the Business All-Star Global Disability Product of the Year 2024 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

“This prestigious accolade highlights the significant impact the Uccello Kettle has made in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, fostering independence and enhancing safety during daily tasks.

“Engineered with a focus on practicality and safety, the Uccello Kettle marks a notable advancement in assistive kitchen technology. Its innovative design features a unique tilting mechanism that allows users to pour boiling water with ease, ensuring the Kettle is exceptionally lightweight in action. This functionality is especially advantageous for those with reduced strength or mobility, transforming the Uccello Kettle from a mere appliance to an empowering tool for its users.”

The easy-pour Uccello Kettle went viral on TikTok in 2021, after a user posted a nine-second video praising how useful it was.

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna added: “The accreditation, which is now held by over 650 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

