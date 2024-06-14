National charity Driving Mobility is inviting all members of the public and professionals with interest in driving with a disability to its Herts Ability Driving Assessment Centre for a free open day on 11 July 2024.

The open day will take place at The Road Safety Centre in Harlow from 10am-3pm, with free admission and accessible parking.

The Herts Ability charity provides fitness-to-drive and mobility equipment assessments for people with disabilities. Coordinated by Driving Mobility and supported by the Department for Transport, Herts Ability aims to enable as many drivers as possible through clinical guidance on the most appropriate adapted controls and vehicles.

Other services include specialist driving tuition and advice on accessible transport choices if using a car is not an option. Its clients self-refer or are signposted from the DVLA, Motability, NHS, and police.

Driving Mobility invites members of the public who are seeking to maintain or regain independence; professionals supporting their clients, such as occupational therapists; and approved driving instructors to learn more about its services at the South East Open Day.

In addition to Herts Ability, there will be members available from two other Driving Mobility Centres at the event. Representatives from East Anglian DriveAbility and South East DriveAbility will be showcasing their services, which are available in Essex/Suffolk and Kent respectively.

The open day includes a showcase of all Driving Mobility services; a chance to discover the latest driving adaptations and wheelchair-friendly vehicles; test drives in adapted cars; advice on travel as a disabled passenger; and free guidance on all aspects of personal mobility and equipment.

Professionals attending the event can learn more about ways to improve everyday practice, engaging with clients to understand and solve current challenges, gaining insight from networking with fellow peers, and have the chance to develop career opportunities.

