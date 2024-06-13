Specialist equipment manufacturer Smirthwaite has introduced its innovative paediatric car seat, the SIMON Car Seat.

It was created to ensure children feel secure, comfortable, maintain an optimal position, and can relax during the journey. The distinctive attributes of its components are denoted by the additional ‘S’ designation on the approval plate, where ‘S’ signifies special needs.

Features include a fully adjustable backrest and seat depth width, enabling the seat to adapt to a child’s changing needs. Smirthwaite says the innovative adjustable bucket seat system, incorporated into the base, provides unique tilt functionality.

Robust and adjustable multi-positional side supports are also provided. Additionally, the integration of speakers into the head support offers the option of playing soothing music to aid in children’s relaxation.

Claire Litton, Smirthwaite Managing Director, added: “We’re extremely excited to launch this new paediatric innovation. Its modern design using the latest technology places safety first. Join Smirthwaite in providing your children with a secure and enjoyable ride in absolute comfort.”

The SIMON Car Seat is the result of years of extensive research and crash tests in a certified laboratory, collaboration among engineers, material experts, designers, a medical team, and parents, according to Smirthwaite.

Smirthwaite says the new product offers safety features to the latest provisions of ECE R129/03.

Vivid Care is providing specialist children’s beds to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the introduction of new standards.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...