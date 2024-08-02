Alcove, a UK care technology company, has expanded its services with the introduction of ‘Alcove CallConnect247,’ a state-of-the-art 24/7 alarm receiving centre (ARC).

Alcove says the call centre is set to redefine the landscape of elderly care, leveraging advanced AI and automated call services to provide data-led approaches to alarm management and incorporating virtual care and video welfare calls.

Alcove CallConnect247 was fully operational from May 2024 following periods of rigorous testing. Alcove welcomes approaches from local authority clients looking to digitally switch into digital call handling provision.

Alcove says the strategic launch underlines its commitment to delivering top-tier services and support to older adults and their families. It goes hand in hand with its previously launched responder and falls lifting service, which is currently servicing 3,000 users. Alcove states CallConnect247 is on track for 8,000 users by October.

Key features of Alcove CallConnect247 include “cutting-edge” technology, a data-led service, and an AI-powered and automated services to reduce false alarms and minimise the ‘white noise’ calls that often inundate traditional ARCs. Alcove underlines that this approach not only enhances efficiency but also allows for a more focused and personalised response to genuine emergencies.

The service additionally offers virtual care and video welfare calls to provide an extra layer of support for older adults, ensuring their well-being is actively monitored.

Additionally, the service includes ‘soft benefits for older adults’ which utilises 24/7 monitoring and innovative services to enable older adults to continue living independently in their homes while providing peace of mind to family, carers, and loved ones.

Commenting on the launch of Alcove Call Connect, Claire Aldridge, Head of Client Development at Alcove, stated: “We are delighted to introduce Alcove Call Connect247, a revolutionary approach to social care. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, experienced leadership, and a commitment to high quality service provision, we are confident that this new ARC will set a benchmark in the industry.”

The Development Bank of Wales recently led a funding round of £440,000 with an equity investment of £250,000 in AI-powered technology from Tendertec that is helping to keep elderly individuals healthy, independent, and safe.

