MIP UK, a healthcare textile company, has newly launched its Aurorra Wheelchair Pad for comfortable and discreet continence care.

The Aurorra Wheelchair Pad is a new addition to the firm’s existing Aurorra Chair Pads and Floor Pads range. They are available to order from stock and come in blue and maroon colour options.

MIP’s Aurorra Pads consist of three layers, each designed for a specific function.

The top layer features a comfortable quilted Aurorra material, providing excellent stain-release properties. The middle layer is an absorbent soaker layer. Lastly, there is a PVC fluid-proof bottom layer that safeguards the individual’s furniture or wheelchair from leaks. The textured bottom surface ensures these pads stay securely in place.

Steve Gould, Sales Director at MIP UK, said: “This expansion to our popular Aurorra Chair Pad Range will allow users to discreetly place the pad on their Wheelchair for added confidence and protection.”

According to MIP, Aurorra is a synthetic fabric that has been tried and tested within healthcare and used in a variety of textile application, such as bed pads and chair pads.

One benefit of Aurorra fabrics in healthcare are user comfort and durability, as the Aurorra Pads feature a warp knit construction for “great comfort”. Additional features of the warp knitting include anti-snagging and anti-abrasion properties. This significantly prolongs the lifespan of the pads due to its enhanced durability.

Another benefit of the Aurorra fabric is its shape retention and low shrinkage. The fabric is specifically engineered to withstand high-temperature washing, which is a common requirement for continence care products like wheelchair pads. Its robust nature minimises shrinkage risks and helps it maintain its original shape over numerous wash cycles, making it a cost-effective choice for both individuals and organisations within healthcare, MIP underlines.

Additionally, the Aurorra Wheelchair Pads offer stain release and colour retention. The firm states that the high stain release capabilities make the pads “exceptionally” easy to clean. They also keep “excellent” colour retention after repeated washing at thermal disinfection temperatures. This extends the product’s lifespan, keeping it looking fresh for an extended period.

The fabric further provides efficient drying. MIP says that the fabric dries quickly compared to natural fabrics. This helps reduce drying time and leads to energy savings during the textile drying process.

