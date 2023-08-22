Nine wheelchairs have been donated to Ipswich Town FC Foundation for supporters to use on match days as a part of a community equipment supplier’s initiative to help make sports more inclusive.

Medequip and its wheelchair service, Ross Care, have donated the mobility aids to contribute to making the experience of visiting Portman Road more accessible on a matchday.

This donation aims to further solidify the club and the foundation’s commitment to providing an accessible environemnt for all supporters and those looking to get involved in football, aligning with Medequip’s belief in equality in sport.

Disability Liaison Officer for ITFC Foundation Lee Smith said: “This is an incredibly generous and thoughtful donation from Medequip. It will allow the Club to offer more assistance to its guests and supporters and enable them to attend games and events here at Portman Road. We can’t thank Medequip and Ross Care enough.”

Medequip says partnerships and agreements with sporting organisations to help make sports more inclusive has been its passion in recent years, having worked with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, Bristol Rovers Community Trust, and Rotherham United Community Sports Trust.

Andrea Clifton, Account Manager at Medequip’s Suffolk Depot, added: “We are delighted to have been able to supply wheelchairs for use by visitors to the stadium.

“We work hard to give back to the community that we live and work in, and we look forward to continuing to work with ITFC to increase disabled access to football for everyone of all ages, whether playing or watching.”

The club has also made efforts across its last season to improve inclusivity and accessibility at the ground such as the return of sensory packs and the addition of more accessible benches in the pre-match FanZone.

Those visiting the club that would benefit from using the donated wheelchairs can contact the club’s Disability Liaison Officer, Lee Smith, via email: lee.smith@itfc.co.uk

Medequip Connect recently assumed responsibility for the care technology services provided by Sutton Council.

