A technology-enabled care (TEC) specialist has assumed responsibility for the care technology services provided by Sutton Council, which currently supports over 1,600 residents across the borough.

Medequip Connect is an organisation that currently provides services to over 10,000 people nationwide. Its objective is to beneﬁt the community and provide reassurance and support to older, disabled, or vulnerable people allowing them to remain safely in their own home.

New and emerging TEC products and services can transform the lives of people requiring support in order to continue to live well, independently, and safely in their own homes, says Medequip Connect.

The provider will also manage a 24/7 Mobile Responder Service, providing a personal response to people’s homes in the event of an alarm call. This vital support service promises a response within 45 minutes of a call, helping to prevent unnecessary ambulance callouts and hospital admissions, working closely with the local Urgent Care Response service in Sutton.

“Tech enabled care like all technology is constantly evolving,” said Stephen McKee, Head of Business Development for Medequip Connect.

“We will be working as a technology innovation partner for Sutton Council, identifying new tech enabled care opportunities and bringing these to the community as part of our service to help people stay safe and improve their lives, providing a more proactive model of support.”

Medequip Connect will also be available to people in the borough on a private basis, offering opportunities for all residents to access technology to help them to continue to live independently at home for as long as possible.

Councillor Marian James, Chair of People Committee, said: “We are ambitious for our residents of all ages and I am delighted we are using Medequip Connect’s technology in such a positive way to help our residents stay safe and maintain their independence.

“This service will help residents to remain independent, feel more confident in their home, and importantly provide an alert should a problem arise so that we can arrange the most appropriate support quickly.

“It’s a very exciting time for the council, our residents and businesses as we work together to make Sutton an inclusive borough for everyone.”

Medequip has also taken over the integrated community equipment loan service (ICELS) for Essex County Council and its partners.

