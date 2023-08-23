When Hannah Deakin had an injury playing netball at the age of 14, she had no idea that her life would change forever. The initial injury consisted of nerve and internal damage to the foot and ankle, but this developed into complex regional pain syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which, over time, spread up her leg and also affected Hannah’s other leg.

Over the next 14 months, Hannah’s condition gradually became worse. She went from initially using crutches to becoming a wheelchair user and eventually bedbound when she was admitted to hospital, where she spent the next four years. Hannah was also diagnosed with secondary complications of functional neurological disorder, osteoporosis, and hypermobility syndrome.

It was while Hannah was in hospital that she first met Matt James, who assessed her for her first powerchair. The two have remained in touch ever since. Fast forward 14 years, and when Hannah’s original powerchair needed replacing Hannah spoke to Matt who was now running his own powerchair company, Precision Rehab.

“After 14 years of use, my first powerchair which was supplied by Matt needed replacing so I spoke to him, and we arranged for me to be assessed at home,” commented Hannah. “As I am 6ft1 I was concerned about finding a suitable powerchair that would meet my requirements and accommodate my height but there was no need as Matt immediately put my mind at rest and was great.”

Hannah needed a powerchair with a low seat-to-floor height to ensure she could access her wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) with ease. She also wanted a powerchair that had a swing-away joystick control bracket and a seat slide function that would enable her to sit up close to her desk when working.

As the Paravan PR50 has a very low seat-to-floor height of 36cm with factory lowering kit, along with the other features Hannah was looking for, Matt knew it would be the perfect powerchair solution.

To accommodate Hannah’s height, the electric lower leg length was extended by 10cm to 22cm, and, for additional comfort, Hannah’s PR50 features a padded footrest, custom one-piece calf pad, and part-leather seating.

To ensure Hannah had the necessary postural support, her PR50 has an NHD custom backrest, which has been modified to fit Hannah’s size and shape with additional built-in thoracic support. Complementing the seat system is an NHD headrest pad and bracket.

A DAHL docking plate is also fitted, which simply locks into the docking bracket in Hannah’s WAV and therefore eliminates the need for any tie-down systems and the time-consuming process of attaching and detaching every time Hannah goes out. The finishing touch is a stunning rose gold paint finish.

Hannah has now had her new powerchair for four months and loves it.

Hannah continued: “I am currently studying for my Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exams in addition to working part-time. As this involved a lot of desk work it is wonderful to now have a powerchair that enables me to sit comfortably at my desk, with the arm rests that slide back, out of the way, whereas previously I had to lean forward which was not good for my posture and caused me a lot of discomfort at times.”

Hannah’s mother, Jill, is equally impressed: “As a mother you always want the best for your children. Seeing the freedom Hannah has thanks to her new chair is fantastic as it allows her to go out with friends, see her godchildren and just live a far more independent life. I think sometimes people underestimate what a difference a chair like this can make.”

In addition to studying for her accountancy exams, Hannah also writes a blog, which offers advice and support to people with a disability including their relatives and friends. Hannah has also been named in the UK’s disability power 100 list of the most influential disabled people in the UK.

Matt James, Director of Precision Rehab, concluded: “Hannah is a truly inspiration person. Since we first met all those years ago, I have never failed to be impressed by her positive outlook and determination to live as independently as possible. Hearing what a difference her new powerchair has made is fantastic and everyone here at Precision Rehab would like to wish her the best of luck in her forthcoming exams.”

