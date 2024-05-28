Medequip officially opened its Bedford depot, marking the successful launch of the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes community equipment service, which commenced on 1 April 2024.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday 16 May 2024, was attended by several guests, including the Mayor of Bedford Tom Wootton; Councillor Martin Towler, Portfolio Holder for Health, Public Health, and Wellbeing; Councillor Robert Rigby, Portfolio Holder for Adult Services; and Kate Walker, Director of Adults’ Services at Bedford Borough Council.

Guests were given a comprehensive tour of the depot, showcasing the work Medequip undertakes to help people in Bedford and the surrounding areas to maintain independence.

The tour provided an in-depth look into the daily operations, from procurement and storage to equipment cleaning, repair, and safety checks. It also highlighted the process of how equipment is handled once prescribed and ordered by a health or social care professional.

Mayor Tom Wotton and David Griffiths, Managing Director at Medequip, ceremonially cut the ribbon at the official opening.

Mayor Tom Wotton said: “Thank you for choosing Bedford and coming to Bedford. This [service] is really important because everyone gets to that time of life – our grandparents, mothers, fathers and ourselves will eventually need this equipment.

“It is great to see how much care and attention to detail there was today. It’s a great pleasure having you in Bedford and having Medeqiup here for many years to come.”

The day also included a tour of Medequip’s exhibition roadshow vehicle, which serves as a mobile beacon of support and information, travelling to various locations to promote the company’s services.

Michaela Harris, General Manager at Medequip, commented: “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved here at Medequip Bedford. This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in implementing the new service. Thank you to all who contributed to making this grand opening a success.”

Medequip Connect recently opened a new care technology shop and technology-enabled care Service Hub in Sutton.

