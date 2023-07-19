New plans to improve the lives of disabled people were set out by the UK Government yesterday (18 July 2023), which includes raising the profile of assistive technology to ensure more disabled people have access to life-changing technology.

The proposals from a newly launched and accompanying Disability Action Plan 2023 to 2024 consultation will inform the UK Government’s Disability Action Plan later this year, which hopes to lay the foundations for longer-term change.

Immediate and practical measures proposed in the fully accessible consultation include ensuring businesses are aware of disabled people’s needs, including Guide Dog access needs, to allow all disabled people to live, work, and shop freely, and support for local authorities to ensure the playgrounds they build or refurbish are accessible for disabled children.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove MP said: “Our Disability Action Plan will lay out practical measures we can implement here and now to improve the lives of disabled people. From leading the way globally with assistive technology to improving inclusivity and accessibility across sport, travel and culture, the Plan will also be important in setting the stage for longer term change.

“We want disabled people to be at the heart of decision making and I would encourage anyone interested to respond to this consultation so the views of disabled people across the country are front and centre of our final Disability Action Plan.”

Other measures in the proposed Disability Action Plan include legislating for mandatory disability awareness training for taxi and private hire drivers; encouraging more autism-friendly programmes in the cultural and heritage sectors; implementing the British Sign Language (BSL) GCSE; improving reasonable adjustments in the courts system so more disabled people can be on juries; and exploring the feasibility of Great Britain hosting the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 2031.

The Disability Action Plan sits alongside the government’s National Disability Strategy, which sets out the longer-term vision to improve disabled people’s lives for the better.

The consultation is now open and will run for 12 weeks. It is open for anyone to comment until 6 October 2023.

Chair of the Disability Unit West Midlands Regional Stakeholder Network, Louise Mckiernan said: “I welcome the Government’s commitment to their new Disability Action Plan and their intention to take immediate and practical actions to improve the lives of disabled people across the UK. The launch of this consultation is an important opportunity for disabled people in particular to have their say and to help shape the Government’s short-term plans.

“I would encourage as many disabled people, disability organisations and other interested parties as possible to take part in this consultation exercise to ensure their voices are heard.”

