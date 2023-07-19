With a growing market for accessibility aids at home in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, reconditioned stairlifts have gained popularity as an alternative to new lifts, but what exactly does “reconditioned” mean when it comes to stairlifts? Stairlift and homelift company Stannah‘s resident expert Paul Marsland, from the firm’s demonstration service Stannah Live, discusses the benefits and value of a reconditioned stairlift over a new one for professionals to share with their clients.

A reconditioned stairlift is a previously owned or used stairlift that is restored to be used as if brand new. Whether an individual is considering a reconditioned stairlift for themself or for a loved one, there are a few considerations to weigh up; while used stairlifts are often very similar to new ones, here’s what needs to be considered during the buying process.

What are the differences between a reconditioned stairlift and a new stairlift?

Stairlift chair

With second-hand stairlifts, the stairlift chair will be fully reconditioned and rigorously tested. New batteries and upholstery are fitted to restore their functionality and appearance with brand-new rails. Visually, the difference between new and used stairlifts would likely go unnoticed due to the diligence that goes into refurbishing the units.

Warranty and services

New stairlifts generally come with a longer manufacturer’s warranty that covers the product for a certain period, often providing services and maintenance support. Reconditioned stairlifts may also come with warranties depending on the supplier, but they are often for a shorter period than that of a new lift, or with fewer services.

What are the benefits of buying a reconditioned stairlift over a new one?

Cost-effective

Reconditioned stairlifts can be significantly cheaper than buying new; on average, they can cost anywhere from 30 percent to 50 percent less than a new stairlift, at times up to £1,000 cheaper! When it comes to affordability, a reconditioned stairlift is a great option – what’s more, the person doesn’t have to sacrifice quality or comfort.

Thorough inspections

All parts of a reconditioned stairlift are thoroughly inspected and must pass safety and quality checks before sale. For instance, Stannah has a 45-point examination checklist to ensure the stairlift is in perfect condition. If any section of the chair fails to meet the high standards, it is replaced. The chair upholstery is also replaced with new fabric, ensuring unique customisation for the user’s home.

Rechargeable batteries power the stairlifts, so they can be used even during a power outage. As part of the rigorous reconditioning, new batteries are fitted to maximise the lifespan of a reconditioned lift.

Expertly reconditioned rails

Straight rails are chosen to match the length of steps in the client’s property. During reconditioning, they are restored to pristine condition so that they can travel up and down the stairs comfortably, while rails for stairs with turns are custom-made to suit the person’s home.

Environmentally friendly

Used stairlifts can be a more sustainable option than opting for a new one. Buying a pre-loved stairlift is not completely discarding it but giving it a second chance. Buying a reconditioned stairlift is a popular, environmentally-friendly solution. Used stairlifts may also be refurbished to look and work like new ones. Several elements may be changed or updated, and new controls can be installed to guarantee that the users are not inconvenienced.

Is the buying and installation process the same for reconditioned stairlifts?

Reconditioned stairlifts come with no more added stress than buying brand-new ones because the buying and installation process is like those for new stairlifts. They can also be rented, but rentals are best recommended for short-term use. Depending on the user’s needs and the layout of their staircase, the price of stairlift rental could differ.

Ultimately, choosing between a reconditioned stairlift and a new one depends on factors such as budget, availability, customisation needs, and personal preferences. It’s important to weigh these differences and consider the user’s specific requirements when making a decision, as well as thinking about how long the stairlift is likely to be needed for; the user may wish to rent a reconditioned lift.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...