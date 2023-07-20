Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has launched the Manual Fold+ Scooter, which claims to be lightweight for easy travelling and transportation.

Based on the firm’s original Manual Folding Scooter, Manual Fold+ is a “new and improved” model, which boasts a fresh design, a range of new features, and is an impressive 3kg lighter than the original at 19.8kg.

It claims to fold to a compact size in seconds, so it can fit into small car boots. Importantly, Manual Fold+ incorporates an anti-roll-back system safety device to prevent it from rolling backwards on hills.

Dallas Newsham, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare International Category Manager, said: “The Manual Fold+ Scooter includes easy to remove flip up armrests, extra padded seat cushions, larger battery pack, new shroud and appearance, and also includes a grab handle within the seat base to further enhance user convenience making it even more ideal for easy travelling and transportation.”

The slimline stylish mobility scooter claims to be simple to use. It has a new-style red release handle, making it easier to fold and unfold, and offers an easy-to-understand display, variable speed functions, and a height-adjustable tiller to suit user requirements.

Additionally, the new mobility scooter features a lightweight removable lithium ion 25.2V, 10Ah battery pack, which Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare reassures is airline friendly for users. The battery pack can be charged on or off board.

Manual Fold+ has a maximum range of 9.3 miles, a top speed of 4mph, solid puncture-proof tyres, and a maximum user weight of 125kg.

Adam Naylor, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Head of Regional Dealers, added: “It’s fantastic to see that more and more of our customers are having great success with our range of folding scooters, it’s always great to receive feedback about how the end users we’re amazed when they saw the scooter fold up to such a compact size.

“As a result of this growing demand, we’re excited to launch our new Manual Fold+, our first new addition to our scooter range this summer. This manual folding scooter has several great new features that represent a huge step up from previous model.”

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare says it will be launching more mobility scooters this summer.

The firm is a manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices and assistive technologies like powerchairs, rollators, commodes, incontinence products, riser recliners, and more.

Earlier this year, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare launched the Solite Pro Ultra Low profiling bed to assist in further reducing falls in home care, nursing, and residential care settings.

