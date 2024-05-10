Outdoor Mobility recently unveiled a new site at Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake, and a new route and Tramper mobility scooter for hire at Wray Castle National Trust.

The Tramper mobility scooter is an all-terrain and street scooter, designed in the UK and custom-built by an independent family-owned business in Wiltshire.

The Tramper at Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake can be picked up from the Lakeside Café Restaurant attached to the Theatre by the Lake. It offers a number of different options along the Eastern shoreline of Derwentwater.

Funding that helped Outdoor Mobility to buy the Tramper was provided by the Bruce Wake Charitable Trust, Lakes and Dales Co-operative, The Archer Trust, The Pebbles Rank Foundation, the Proven Family Trust, and Alpkit.

The Tramper scheme has been supported and made possible by the Theatre by the Lake and the Keswick Lions.

Wray Castle National Trust’s Tramper can be booked for two hours at a time and is available twice a day at 10am and 1.30pm. The circular route goes from the castle, down to the beautiful shores of Windermere, past the boat house and back up, through woodland and pasture, to the church.

The charity has also been shortlisted for an award, it is one of three finalists in Cumbria Tourism’s 2024 Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award.

