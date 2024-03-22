Mobility equipment specialist Vivid Care will host a free webinar providing training and support for occupational therapists (OTs), physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working to provide seating assessments for young clients.

The webinar looks to address complex care issues, such as learning about the risks and health conditions that children often live with, which should be looked for and considered when carrying out a seating assessment.

‘Mastering Seating Assessments for Children and Paediatric Patients’ will take place on 26 March 2024 from 1.30pm (GMT). It will be hosted by Ben Stirling, Lead Seating Assessor and Community Care Expert at Vivid Care with special guest speaker Eve Ovenden, OT.

The session will enable attendees to discover how to support your young clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, effective pressure relief, and more. Attendees will also learn about the different chair types and functions that can be offered to young clients for better care and enhanced lives, with a live demonstration on screen.

Additionally, the webinar will discuss the funding avenues that can be utilised to purchase new seating. There will be a live Q&A. Those interested can register here.

The webinar is part two of a series consisting of 10 episodes, Seating Assessments for Elderly people; Children and Paediatric patients; People with Dementia; People with Huntington’s Disease; Bariatric patients; People with Multiple Sclerosis; People with Neuromuscular Disorders; People with Parkinson’s Disease; and bonus episodes include all about posture and all about pressure care.

