At this month’s Kidz to Adultz Middle event in Coventry, Adam Ferry, Occupational Therapist (OT), in association with Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, will present a free CPD seminar focused on care sustainability through specialist bathing.

The annual regional Kidz to Adultz events are a chance for families, disabled children, and their carers or healthcare professionals to source the latest assistive paediatric equipment. This includes anything from sensory equipment and specialist beds to postural support aids and powerchairs.

Alongside the range of assistive technologies on display and fun activities for disabled children, the Kidz to Adultz exhibitions present an opportunity for healthcare professionals to add to their CPD hours by attending a range of educational seminars.

Kidz to Adultz Middle 2023 takes place from 9.30am-4.30pm on 16 March at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In Room 1 from 2pm-3pm, Adam will present his CPD seminar, ‘Proportionate spending – Using adaptations to reduce long term costs’.

The session explores the idea that the term “expensive” relates to perception about an initial one-off cost when purchasing a piece of assistive equipment but that there are other long-term impacts of that spend.

This session looks to challenge the issue of cost, reflecting on the financial impact of equipment and adaptations. It focuses specifically on bathing and considers whether the installation of a specialist bath can justifiably be used to save money through care reduction and facilitation of health and well-being.

By attending, healthcare professionals will reflect on pre-conceived ideas about cost and when it becomes “expensive”; review the use of adaptations and equipment to reduce long-term spending; and consider the impact of supporting long-term health and well-being on the care system.

On stand B2 at Kidz to Adultz Middle, Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions will be exhibiting its hi-lo Gemini bath, which and young people with disabilities will be able to test.

The bathing specialist will also be offering guidance on stand about bath funding through Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs). The Abacus Mascot, Trevor the Turtle, will be on hand for younger visitors to cuddle.

At the OT Show 2022, Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, in association with The OT Service, was awarded ‘Best on-stand education’ for its quality CPD content for healthcare professionals.

