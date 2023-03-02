Walking stick specialist Neo Walk is gaining the public’s attention for its colourful, stylish walking aid designs.

Neo Walk Founder Lyndsay makes creative walking sticks using tactile acrylic, with lots of colours to reflect the many sides of their users’ personalities.

Lyndsay and the team send products all over the world. With users in over 20 countries, the word is spreading about the handmade walking sticks, which has led to Neo Walk gaining a “wonderful supportive community” on Instagram.

Costing around £100 each, designs include the Amethyst Quartz, a 25mm diameter clear walking stick with inset bubbles and I Put a Spell On You, a shiny opaque black stick covered from neck to toe in beautiful sparkling red diamanté’s, and many more.

Walking sticks come in various lengths and handle styles to accommodate user preferences. Healthcare professionals may find Neo Walk products useful for bold and colourful individuals that prefer a less ‘clinical’ style to other walking aids.

The Neo-Walk website includes a fitting description of each product, which helps users to identify a walking stick that matches their personalities.

As a younger lady with a disability, Lyndsay wanted a cool, confident walking stick to help find her own confidence again.

Lyndsay’s mission at Neo Walk is to see disability normalised and for designers to embrace the needs of people with disabilities in mainstream products.

Neo Walk states on its website: “We want to see our community represented in the media, tv and film industry.”

Lyndsay is passionate about inclusion and wants to use her success to shout it from the rooftops. Neo Walk continues to innovate and create custom walking sticks, giving people everywhere confidence and style.

After an appearance on BBC TV show Dragons’ Den almost 10 years ago, Lyndsay told the BBC that she

had been “more successful than even I dared to dream”.

Although Lyndsay did not get the investment she hoped for, she said she enjoyed talking about her product to the potential investors.

Lyndsay continued: “At the end of the day, I didn’t need them. We’ve actually smashed the predictions I gave the Dragons which we would reach without them. I’m just so thrilled.”

A bespoke walking aid was recently seen being used at the 29th Screen Actors Guild awards by American Actress Christina Applegate.

