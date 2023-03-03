Driving Mobility, a national charity that provides specialist driving and mobility assessment centres, will be exhibiting at Kidz to Adultz Middle to help young disabled people get mobile.

The annual regional Kidz to Adultz events are a chance for families, disabled children, and their carers or healthcare professionals to source the latest assistive paediatric equipment. This includes anything from sensory equipment and specialist beds to postural support aids and powerchairs.

Alongside the range of assistive technologies on display and fun activities for disabled children, the Kidz to Adultz exhibitions present an opportunity for healthcare professionals to add to their CPD hours by attending a range of educational seminars.

Kidz to Adultz Middle 2023 takes place from 9.30am-4.30pm on 16 March at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Driving Mobility will be exhibiting on stand CZ9.

The charity coordinates a network of over 20 centres, many with outreach facilities, which provide “fitness to drive” and mobility equipment assessments.

Supported by the Department for Transport (DfT), approved driving instructors (ADIs) and occupational therapists (OTs) guide and support young individuals who self-refer or are signposted from the DVLA, Motability, police, and NHS. Every member is committed to enabling people of all ages, so they can remain independent whether driving an adapted vehicle, using assistive equipment, or travelling by accessible transport.

Young disabled drivers are permitted to gain their provisional licence a year early, at 16, if they receive the enhanced rate mobility component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Driving Mobility centres help these drivers through a range of services including driving assessments to ascertain the right adapted vehicles and controls; complete guidance from obtaining a licence to passing a test; specialist adapted driving tuition – practical and theory; and expert help with transfers and mobility equipment.

For younger clients and parents, Driving Mobility centres also offer advice on paediatric powerchairs and assessment, advice, and fitting of specialist car seats for children with disabilities. These services will be on display at Kidz to Adultz Middle.

Alongside vehicle-related services, the charity provides guidance for travelling on public transport with a disability. From accessible buses, trains, and planes through to community transport, the Hubs Mobility Advice Service, operated by Driving Mobility, is a unique service provided by 15 of its UK centres. There is also the Tryb4ufly advice service specifically for air travel with a disability.

Find out how one Driving Mobility centre has helped a 37-year-old man regain driving independence following a traumatic brain injury in this case study.

