The Scottish Government has invested in Hospital at Home for Older People with £3.6 million allocated for 2024/25, bringing total funding allocation for the initiative to over £15 million since 2020.

Recent statistics released by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) show that, last year, the Hospital at Home service for Older People, which provides a safe alternative to being admitted to an acute hospital, exceeded targets in several key areas between April 2023 and March 2024.

Targets included total bed numbers have increased by over 57 percent, ahead of the Scottish Government’s 50 percent target; 14,467 patients used Hospital at Home, up from 11,686 in the previous 12-month period; and the Hospital at Home service is now the eighth biggest “hospital” for older emergency inpatients, alongside Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Stirling.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “These figures from HIS show that Hospital at Home is becoming an increasingly popular care alternative for elderly patients to receive acute treatment in a place they feel comfortable and familiar with.

“There are more Hospital at Home beds available and an increasing number of patients choosing to use the service.

“Hospital at Home gives people greater independence during their recovery process. Evidence shows that those benefitting from the service are more likely to avoid hospital or care home stays for up to six months after an acute illness. It is also one of a range of measures that we have put in place to tackle delayed discharge numbers and free up beds within our hospitals.”

The service not only reduces pressure on unscheduled acute care in hospitals by avoiding admissions and accelerating discharge but also has consistent evidence of lower costs compared to inpatient care.

Belinda Robertson, Associate Director of Improvement, Healthcare Improvement Scotland, commented: “This announcement of additional funding will continue to improve access to Hospital at Home services and make them more sustainable to the benefit of patients across Scotland. It’s heartening to see that Hospital at Home services prevented over 14,400 people spending time in hospital over the past year.

“Moreover, with our support we’ve witnessed more NHS boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships embracing Hospital at Home by establishing and developing services.

“We look forward to continuing to help services develop and share learning in the year ahead.”

More than £9 million is being made available over the next three years to give people who access social care more choice and control over decisions relating to their care in Scotland.

