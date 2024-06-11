Mobility equipment supplier AAT GB has introduced an innovative device to aid fall recovery, particularly in care homes.

AAT GB’s Raizer II mobile lifting chair is a component-based portable, lightweight, and strong system that flat-packs into a convenient carry bag for storage and transportation to where needed.

According to research, older people living in care homes are three times more likely to fall than older people living in the community. 25 percent of older people who fall in care homes have serious injuries, and 40 percent of hospital admissions from care homes follow a fall.

AAT GB supplies the components for the Raizer II device, trains care staff in its use, and offers comprehensive on-site service and maintenance.

Raizer II is assembled around the fallen person with minimal disturbance for the user and minimal effort from the operator, as it is designed to lift various weights from the floor.

At the push of a button, the battery-motorised seat gently and consistently powers the chair and occupant from flat on the floor to a safe seated position. An end stop ensures the person is not over-elevated and gives the operator the correct position for disassembly after use.

The six core elements include four identical legs and two identical back sections, which AAT GB says quickly and easily click-fit together with no risk of incorrect assembly. The occupant is fully supported throughout the process and kept stable and safe with use of the integral adjustable seat belt.

Additionally, the assistive technology can safely lift any person up to 150kg, with each charge of the battery capable of delivering up to 80 lifts. All components are designed to be wipe clean for optimum disinfection and hygiene.

Peter Wingrave, AAT Director, commented: “Use of equipment such as Raizer II can play a key role in any good moving and handling policy. It takes the effort and risk out of the procedure for all involved.

“Raizer is already proven in the market. What differentiates it- and us- now is the fact we provide comprehensive service & maintenance, on site. So there is none of the worry nor exposure of having to send it away, and in the process be without valuable, useful equipment that is needed.”

After an 84 percent reduction in falls at the Hartland House due to the installation of AI-powered Nobi Smart Lamps, the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is rolling out the lamps across an additional 500 care home living units.

