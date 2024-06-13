A charity in Leicestershire has employed a wheelchair accessible electric vehicle in a bid to tackle social isolation in rural communities.

Lutterworth Community Transport, a service of Lutterworth Volunteer Centre, provides a volunteer-driven social car and community minibus scheme for people who are vulnerable, disabled, elderly or rurally isolated in the Lutterworth and Broughton Astley districts in Leicestershire.

Graeme Thomson, from Lutterworth Community Transport, explained: “The aim of our charity is to prevent loneliness caused by rural and social isolation. Many people cannot access mainstream public transport due to lack of availability, or lack of ability to walk to a bus stop, and then inability to get on and off the vehicle. We offer a door-to-door service using a range of adapted vehicles to meet this need.”

As a significant number of people served by the organisation have mobility impairments or are wheelchair users, they often find it difficult to enter and exit a standard car or van.

The charity identified the requirement for a versatile, accessible vehicle that could meet the needs of their disabled patrons. Lutterworth Community Transport also sought a van that is environmentally friendly and economical to operate without the need for a 3.5 tonne C1-class license. It approached wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) specialist Brotherwood for a solution.

“We already have a WAV converted by Brotherwood that we are very happy with,” continued Graeme. “Over time we have taken on more and more wheelchair transport and realised that we needed a second one to meet demand.

“This led us to reviewing how the new vehicle would be used in addition to the wheelchair option. Many of our clients are frail and find it difficult to climb into the back of an ordinary car, and we also transport more than one person at a time.”

Brotherwood offered a WAV conversion for the electric Vauxhall Vivaro. This is a medium-sized battery-electric vehicle with space for up to five passengers alongside a driver. It has a specially engineered lowered floor section, which enables a wheelchair user to travel without transferring out of their wheelchair.

With a short rear access ramp and remote-controlled winch, volunteers can easily help wheelchair users into the vehicle without effort. Passengers travel safely with the support of a safety-tested four-point restraint system, which holds the wheelchair securely in place for a stable ride.

As an electric vehicle, the travelling experience is smooth and quiet, which is ideal for passengers with sensory processing issues, according to Brotherwood.

Further adaptations were also sought to make access easier for ambulant passengers, with the addition of an automatic fold-out sidestep and electric turn-out front passenger seat, ensuring that the transport service can cater for individuals of all abilities.

Graeme concluded: “We chose to go for a larger vehicle, hence the Vauxhall Vivaro, which means that there is more room to manoeuvre once the passenger is in the vehicle. As the van is higher than a normal car, we then incorporated an automatic step to compensate.

“For those that still cannot access the rear but do not need to travel in a wheelchair we invested in the ‘BEV Turny’ chair at the front that enables a person to transfer from a walker or chair outside the vehicle and then be lifted inside.

“We now have an incredibly versatile vehicle that caters for multiple needs that is used daily on our shuttle run to transport passengers with dementia to the Academy for Dementia Research and Education, also based in Lutterworth.”

Last month, Brotherwood hosted its free WAV & Mobility Show, which gave attendees the chance to explore and drive the latest WAVs and browse a range of in-home mobility products.

