At this year’s OT Show, CoMoveIT won the Best Innovative Product award 2023 for the CoMoveIT Smart, an intelligent control system for powerchairs.

CoMoveIT Smart empowers wheelchair users with complex movement disorders to move independently. The conventional joystick has been replaced by pressure sensors in head and foot control pads. The system also incorporates AI to capture uncontrolled movements, ensuring a relaxed and controlled driving experience.

An additional strength of the CoMoveIT Smart is its compatibility with virtually all types and sizes of wheelchairs, with compatibility agreements already established with most wheelchair manufacturers in Europe, the firm says.

The firm states that the award recognises the innovative nature of the product but also acknowledges its social impact on users and occupational therapists.

“Therapists and healthcare institutions appreciate the short learning curve leading to significantly increased independence for wheelchair users,” commented Elegast Monbaliu, Chief Clinical Officer of CoMoveIT.

In addition, the Best Innovative Product award underlines CoMoveIT’s achievements and uplifts those facing complex movement disorders and the healthcare professionals supporting them, according to the firm.

Elegast added: “This group is larger than one might think. Two to three in 1,000 children are born with cerebral palsy or a brain paralysis condition. Over 30 percent of them will never be able to walk independently and rely on a wheelchair.

“In the UK alone, this translates to over 40,000 people dependent on external assistance for their mobility. Typically, they are unable or very uncomfortable to control their wheelchair using a joystick. Our system provides them with the highest possible level of mobility despite complex motoric disabilities. This freedom of movement significantly contributes to their well-being and overall quality of life.”

See CoMoveIT Smart in action in the short video below:

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...