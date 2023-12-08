Medequip has announced its successful tender for the Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes integrated community equipment service (BLMK CES) contract.

The contract is set to commence on 1 April 2024. Medequip will provide a complete solution for the community equipment needs in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, including sourcing, delivering, maintaining, collecting, cleaning, and reusing/recycling equipment, ensuring quality and efficiency.

By providing an effective Community Equipment Service, the provision’s main aims are to enable individuals to live independently in their own homes, prevent hospital admissions, support safe discharges and alleviate pressure on care services.

The service is commissioned by a consortium consisting of Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council, and NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB).

BLMK CES plays a crucial role in the BLMK Integrated Care System’s dedication to improving the health outcomes of residents.

Michaela Harris, General Manager at Medequip, shared her enthusiasm for the new service: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the BLMK CES contract and are eager to commence our services from the new Medequip service centre depot in Bedford.

“Our team is dedicated to working closely with our partners, supporting prescribers, and enabling residents to remain independent. Medequip is committed to placing the person’s needs at the centre of our service provision.

“We will actively adapt based on feedback, working with experts by experience and organisations such as Healthwatch to ensure we deliver a service that exceeds expectations.”

Medequip says the contract win solidifies its commitment to enhancing people’s health and wellbeing and keeping people independent.

Cllr Mark Smith, Executive Member for Adult Social Care at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Through positive partnership work with the Integrated Care Board and our neighbouring local authorities, we can ensure that our new contract with Medequip is not only cost-effective, but also provides the highest quality of service for our residents.

“We look forward to working with Medequip to continue providing a much-needed service, that allows residents to live happy, healthy, and independent lives.”

Medequip has been working closely with Healthwatch North Yorkshire to complete a co-production project designed to secure accurate and in-depth feedback from people across the county who access and use its community equipment services.

