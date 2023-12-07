Staffordshire County Council has launched a campaign showcasing assistive technology gift ideas that promote independence and wellbeing.

The campaign stars the council’s very own ‘Happy at Home Christmas Elf’, which is on a mission to highlight the benefits of assistive technology for those looking to support a friend’s or loved one’s daily living needs. The campaign is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to promote health and wellbeing across the county.

Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health, Care and Wellbeing, commented: “Christmas is a time of giving, and what better gift to give than the gift of independence? Our 12 Days of Daily Living Gifts campaign is set to highlight how these ingenious low-cost assistive devices can be the most considerate presents you could place under the tree.”

The ‘Happy at Home Christmas Elf’ began showcasing his favourite items on a special 12 Days of Daily Living Gift Ideas web page, with each product selected for its ability to enhance daily living, such as a big button telephone with photo buttons so that the user does not have to remember phone numbers, and a dementia radio that uses MP3.

In addition, people can also tour around the ‘interactive house’ to compare various daily living products, from kitchen aids to alarms that provide peace of mind. For those that are not sure what items could be useful, they can use the ‘AskSARA’ function to help find that ideal daily living product.

“Let’s spread the joy of comfort and wellbeing this Christmas,” added Julia. “With assistive technology, we’re not just gifting a gadget; we’re gifting a new lease of life.”

