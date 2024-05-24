Medequip Connect has announced the official opening of a new care technology shop and technology-enabled care (TEC) Service Hub in Sutton.

The first of its kind in South London, operated in partnership with Sutton Council and The Access Group, the Hub is dedicated to providing the latest equipment, digital solutions and informed advice to help local people remain independent in their own homes.

The hub forms part of the Sutton Council’s ambitious plans to transform care for older people and those with health and wellbeing needs. The focus is on keeping people in the familiar surroundings of their own homes while continuing to provide the highest standards of care.

The concept of TEC is to use non-intrusive technology to monitor people’s wellbeing and identify early warning signs of decline. With the consent of each individual, this information is shared with professionals and carers to ensure support is provided when appropriate. Matched to individual needs, TEC helps to keep people safe and independent.

The hub is designed to benefit residents already in the care of Sutton Council, as well as other individuals and their families looking for solutions to help them remain safe and independent in their own homes.

Councillor Marian James, Lead Member for People Services at the London Borough of Sutton, said: “Research shows that people live well for longer when they can maintain their sense of independence and dignity by remaining in their own home.

“That’s why we are transforming our approach to care with the focus on using the latest digital technology to enable our residents to continue living independently within the comfort of their own home but with the peace of mind that support is available when they need it.

“The pressures facing our adult social care services show no sign of easing, so I’m proud the Council is taking this forward-thinking approach to find solutions that will reduce the pressure on the system, as well as being beneficial for our residents.”

Situated within the Sutton Council’s Civic Offices on St Nicholas Way, the new Sutton Hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm.

Steve Tucker, Chief Executive of Sutton Housing Partnership, added: “Making sure our residents can live well, feel safe and secure in their own home is a key priority for us. The upgrade of all equipment across our 23 supported living schemes, implemented by Medequip Connect, will ensure that we can confidently keep this promise to our residents and continue to provide a high-quality service.”

Medequip Connect has also launched the Sutton TEC Service on 1 August 2023 in partnership with Sutton Council, supporting the health, independence and wellbeing of local residents.

Medequip Connect is contracted to provide a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week alarm monitoring, mobile responder and repairs and maintenance service for the Council. Sutton residents who are part of the Council’s independent living scheme supported by Sutton Housing Partnership are now benefiting from this new and innovative TEC equipment.

Rupert Lawrence, Head of Medequip Connect, said: “Our innovative TEC service offer is now providing the residents of Sutton with an industry-leading approach to supporting health, independence, and wellbeing using assistive technologies. We plan to use this new contract as a benchmark for other services in the UK.”

The Alzheimer’s Society and Sport England are partnering with Social-Ability to roll out the Happiness Programme and “revolutionise” care for people with dementia.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...