Ombudsman Rebecca Hilsenrath has written a letter to NHS wheelchair services provider AJM Healthcare to share her concerns following a “sharp” increase in complaints about the company.

The letter was sent to Mark Perress CEO of AJM Healthcare.

Since 2023, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) says it has seen a rise in complaints about AJM Healthcare, related to people not receiving new wheelchairs or the correct parts; delays to receiving equipment; and poor communication.

In her letter, Rebecca states that, since 2018, the Ombudsman has received 67 complaints about AJM Healthcare. Over half of those (38) were made in 2023, and 12 have been made in 2024.

The letter reads: “I know you will be concerned about the nature and number of complaints, particularly the sharp rise in 2023, and the issues raised around complaint handling. We have been unable to look into these complaints as the majority were made before people had completed AJM’s own complaints process.

“Our legislation expects complaints to have been considered by the service provider before we can investigate. For this reason, we are restricted in the recommendations we can make for service improvements.

“All service providers need to listen to complaints. In your case, this is particularly important given (as of course you are aware) that your equipment is vital for those with a disability, who face multiple barriers, to be able to access services and lead their daily lives.

“Your ability to support your customer community is hampered unless you listen to complaints, respond in a timely fashion, and act on the learning they generate. The number of complaints we have received about your organisation suggests this is not happening.”

PHSO recommends that AJM Healthcare reviews how it handles complaints and uses the learnings from these complaints to rectify any issues in this area.

Rebecca said: “My hope in bringing these issues to your attention is that you will take the time to investigate the cause of this increase and make any necessary changes to address your customers’ concerns and improve the service you provide.

“Complaints are an important part of the relationship between people and public services. They provide vital feedback to an organisation which can then be used to improve its services.”

AJM Healthcare is expected to reply to the letter by 6 June with an outline of the steps it will take to review this increase in complaints, its complaints processes, and the support it offers to its customers.

In a report from the Wheelchair Alliance that identifies the value of providing the right wheelchair that meets the needs of the recipient and the NHS, it found that the NHS would experience significant cost savings as a result of improved wheelchair service provision.

