NHS England (NHSE) has announced the incoming team who will help lead the organisation’s transition into the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The team, called the NHS Transformation Executive Team, will replace the current NHSE Executive Group and will support ongoing business priorities, statutory functions, and day-to-day delivery.

Except for the deputy chief executive officer, all colleagues will be in post on 1 April 2025 to support this critical work.

The new team, drawn from the existing executive and the wider NHS on secondment, has been appointed following discussions with the Secretary of State, Department of Health and Social Care senior officials, incoming Chair, Dr Penny Dash, and NHS England’s Board.

All appointments are subject to the approval of the board. Permanent recruitment and appointments will be made when the future form and structure is clearer.

The roles of chief operating officer and chief delivery officer will no longer exist in the transformation structure, and under the new team there will be two co-medical directors, alongside new posts, a financial reset, an accountability director, and an elective care, cancer, and diagnostics director.

When they join, Glen Burley, Mark Cubbon, and David Probert will continue to do their trust roles alongside their new roles on the Transformation Executive Team.

Professor Stephen Powis will remain in post as national medical director until early July and will work with Meghana Pandit and Claire Fuller over the coming weeks to finalise arrangements for the medical directorate.

Regional directors will report into Jim Mackey as Chief Executive, as will Navina Evans, Chief Workforce, Training and Education Officer, and Chris Hopson, Chief Strategy Officer, and a new substantive chief digital officer will be recruited as soon as possible.

The NHS Transformation Executive Team will include the temporary appointment of Sir James Mackey as Chief Executive Officer where he will lead overall accountability and leadership of the organisation.

The role includes HR, OD and corporate operations; privacy, transparency and trust; legal; corporate governance; the performance and delivery unit; inquiries, and supporting mental health, learning disability, and autism.

David Probert will take the position of Deputy CEO, and Meghana Pandit and Claire Fuller as Co-Medical Directors of Primary Care.

The role of Chief Nursing Officer will be taken by Duncan Burton which includes Chief midwifery officer; people and communities; professional and system leadership; nursing policy and strategy; quality, sustainability and innovation, and clinical innovation.

Elizabeth O’Mahony will take the position of Chief Financial Officer which includes specialised commissioning; medicines values and access; the new hospitals programme; operational finance; strategic finance, and commercial, inc NHS Estates and Facilities, including relationship with SCCL where NHS England is the sole shareholder.

The Financial Reset Director and Accountability Director will be Glen Burley where he will work with the CEO and Board, engaging with NHS England leaders, to work alongside the chief financial officer to ensure the financial reset delivers its objectives, and also moves smoothly into the new regime initiated by 10-Year Health Plan.

As Financial Reset Director and Accountability Director, Glen is also required to provide intensive support to challenged systems, and system architecture and development.

Sarah-Jane Marsh will take the role of Urgent and Emergency Care Director and Urgent and lead emergency care, discharge and intermediate care, emergency preparedness, response and resilience, and operational improvement.

Dr. Amanda Doyle’s new role as National Director of Primary Care and Community Services will include primary care, community care, vaccination programmes, screening programmes, and child health information services.

Seven new regional directors will report to the chief executive and maintain current responsibilities.

Anne Eden will cover South East, Claire Panniker in the East, Dale Bywater in the Midlands, Fiona Edwards in North East and Yorkshire, Louise Shepherd in the North West, Caroline Clarke will cover London, and Sue Doheny, acting, in the South West.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, has announced that he will step down this summer, after over seven years in the role.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...