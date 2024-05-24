Elizabeth Buie, Senior User Experience Consultant at Nexer Digital, provides a unique perspective on this issue of whether we are truly designing with the needs of our older selves in mind.

Elizabeth, who has essential tremor and has experienced cataracts, understands first-hand the importance of accessible design. In this article, she discusses the often-overlooked accessibility issues faced by older adults in digital design and emphasises that by embracing accessibility and empathy, we can ensure that technology, including assistive technology, remains accessible and beneficial to users of all ages.

As the UK’s population ages, so does its digital audience. According to the Office for National Statistics, between 2013 and 2020, internet usage among 75+ year-olds surged by an astonishing 114 percent, a trend further accelerated by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this demographic shift, the digital landscape often fails to adequately accommodate the needs of older adults, even with assistive technology. This begs the question: Are we truly designing with the needs of our older selves in mind?

The overlooked needs of older users

Older users’ needs are frequently sidelined in product and service development. A 2023 survey by Age UK revealed that nearly half of older adults (46 percent) feel that technology companies are not designing products with them in mind.

Many digital interfaces are designed with younger, tech-savvy users in mind, often neglecting the unique challenges faced by older adults. For instance, small font sizes, low contrast, and complex navigation can create significant barriers.

Despite assistive technology being designed and created to help people with certain needs, not all may consider older users and their requirements.

Recent examples of assistive technology that fail to consider older users include certain hearing aids, wearable health devices, and medication management apps.

Modern hearing aids with complex interfaces often come with smartphone apps that allow users to customise settings, switch modes, and monitor usage. While these features are beneficial, the complexity of the apps can be overwhelming for older adults who may not be as familiar with smartphones or app navigation. Simplified interfaces or alternative control methods would make these devices more user-friendly for older adults.

Many fitness trackers and health monitors, such as those tracking heart rate or sleep patterns, require syncing with a smartphone app to view detailed data and tend to rely on touch gestures. The small screens and touch controls can be hard for older users to operate, especially those with age-related visual impairments or dexterity issues. Additionally, the data presented in the apps can be complex and difficult to interpret.

Medication management apps designed to remind users to take their medications often have small text and require complex input methods to set up reminders. These can be difficult for older adults to use, particularly those with visual impairments or cognitive decline.

These design choices can make digital experiences frustrating and inaccessible for older users. The issue is not just about current older adults but also about our future selves. As we age, we will inevitably encounter age-related impairments such as diminished vision, hearing loss, and reduced motor skills. Therefore, it is imperative to design digital products and services that cater to these changing needs.

By considering these factors now, we can create a more inclusive digital environment that serves us well into the future.

The importance of ongoing user research

To bridge the gap in tech accessibility, ongoing user research is crucial. Understanding the issues and addressing evolving needs requires continuous engagement with older users. This means not only involving them in the initial design process, getting them involved in usability testing and design reviews, but also seeking their feedback regularly to refine and improve digital products and assistive technologies and address any accessibility issues.

Empathy is also key in this research. We must listen to the voices of older adults and genuinely understand their experiences. By walking in their shoes and using empathy tools, such as ageing simulation kits to gain insight into the physical and cognitive challenges faced by older adults, we can identify pain points and develop solutions that truly meet their needs.

What can be done to ensure assistive technology is designed with older users in mind

Creating user-friendly experiences for older adults involves adhering to several practical design guidelines. Some often overlooked but crucial aspects of design that should be considered, particularly when it comes to assistive tech, include ensuring any text is large enough and can be resized easily. High contrast between text and background improves readability.

Maintaining consistency across different pages and sections is also key. Predictable layouts help users learn and navigate more efficiently.

Also, offering content in various formats, such as text, audio, and video, will cater to different preferences and abilities.

Simple navigation and straightforward demands are also helpful for older users, as well as providing accessible interactions, for example, making interactive elements like buttons and links large and easy to click or providing alternative input methods for users with motor impairments.

To bridge the gap in tech accessibility and build a digital world that everyone can navigate and enjoy, it is essential to ensure that technology remains accessible and beneficial to users of all ages. By prioritising accessibility and empathy in digital design, we can create inclusive experiences that cater to our older selves and the growing population of older adults.

