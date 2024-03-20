Wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) specialist Brotherwood’s free WAV & Mobility Show will return to Somerset from 10 to 11 May.

This year, the event will be expanded. With more mobility content to discover, attendees will be able to explore and drive the latest WAVs and have the opportunity to browse a range of in-home mobility products from a range of brands.

Each exhibitor has been chosen to provide visitors with a selection of the best assistive and accessible technologies for in and out of home.

Confirmed exhibitors currently include Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, Theraposture, Wessex Lifts, and Q’Straint.

The event is hosted at the Haynes Motor Museum in Sparkford, Somerset. It has the UK’s largest collection of cars and bikes displayed in stunning style, dating from 1885 to the present day, and it provides accessibility facilities for disabled guests.

Brotherwood also provides CPD opportunities, including free training sessions, study days, and workshops for healthcare professionals that are involved in the provision of accessible transport.

According to Brotherwood, the education opportunities help ensure case managers are equipped with the knowledge that enables them to perform transport needs assessments and ensuring their client’s needs are accurately measured and met.

Brotherwood is also a member of The Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Convertors Association and is an approved supplier to the Motability scheme.

Mobility Vehicle Hire recently launched the Accessible Vehicle Club, a 12-month subscription package that enables individuals to sign up to a vehicle hire plan that suits their budget.

