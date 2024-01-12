Wearable Devices has announced the general availability of its “groundbreaking” Mudra Band at CES 2024, a neural interface wristband for remotely controlling Apple devices.

The Mudra Band aims to offer users a seamless and intuitive way to control their Apple devices with simple, subtle finger movements and hand gestures. It could be useful for disabled people who find it difficult to traditionally interact with Apple devices by making control simpler and more convenient.

Awarded the ‘Best of CES Innovation Award 2021’ in the Best Wearable Category when the assistive technology was in its beta phase of development, the Mudra Band is a watchband replacement that connects via Bluetooth to devices in a user’s Apple ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, and Mac computers.

The device uses Surface Nerve Conductance (SNC) sensors to capture neural signals transmitted to the brain through a user’s wrist and finger movements, translating these “Air-Touch” finger movements into everyday functions for controlling Apple devices.

At CES 2024, Wearable Devices has revealed two new features for the Mudra Band.

These include the ability to use gestures to easily toggle between a user’s Apple devices and 6DOF Air-Touch (six degrees of freedom in three perpendicular axes), driven by the company’s sensor fusion algorithms. 6DOF ability allows the Mudra Band to recognise a user’s up/down, left/right, and yaw/pitch gestures, as well as forward and backward now.

“The Mudra Band genuinely redefines how humans interact with technology, eliminating the need for physical contact and bridging the gap between human input capacity and output efficiency,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer and the co-founder of Wearable Devices. “By leveraging bio-potential sensors and a sophisticated fusion of SNC and IMU sensors, this device offers unprecedented accuracy and ease-of-use, fulfilling the promise of a truly natural user interface.”

The assistive device is designed to be both functional and fashionable. Wearable Devices says the design offers a sleek, comfortable fit as a contemporary fashion accessory.

Mudra Band is available internationally, including the UK.

Taking place annually and organised by organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the largest global stages for companies to showcase their latest and greatest technology innovations.

The show covers a wide variety of sectors including automotive, robotics, gaming, wearables, sports technology, and accessibility. It is also a chance to discover some of the latest assistive technology advancements.

Wearable Devices is exhibiting at North Hall Booth #8363 at CES 2024. It can also be visited at the company’s Palazzo Tower suite.

