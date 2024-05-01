TGA Mobility is attending The Big Event to enable people looking for a Motability-approved mobility scooter or powerchair to test drive its range of products.

The event takes place from 9am-4pm on 17-18 May at the NEC in Birmingham.

TGA is a provider of mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs through the Motability scheme. The scheme allows people who qualify for mobility allowances, such as the Personal Independence Payment, to swap some of their benefits for a leased scooter or powerchair.

At the exhibition, TGA’s stand will have a selection of products including compact scooters such as Zest S and Minimo Autofold, larger scooters including the Vita S and Breeze S4, the WHILL C2, and the folding WHILL F powerchairs.

TGA Mobility advisors will be able to demonstrate these products and help with test drives. TGA says the advice and ‘hand’s on’ experience the advisors provide aims to ensure visitors can get an idea of what is ideal for their needs in terms of size, comfort, and controls.

The advisors will explain how to apply for a Motability lease along with the package of support for each customer. Visitors already on the scheme who are looking to renew or upgrade are also welcome to enquire about their options.

Bespoke powerchair supplier Precision Rehab will exhibit several examples from its range of powerchairs at the upcoming Kidz to Adultz South.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...