Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab will demonstrate a range of devices at Kidz to Adultz South on 2 May at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

On stand R3, Dash Rehab will demonstrate products including the assisted power drive Todo Drive and Robooter X40. Visitors can also find out about the latest addition to the range, a carbon powerchair which is due to launch early in the summer.

Members of the Dash Rehab team will be on hand from the start of the day at 9.30am until the end of the exhibition at 4pm to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and offer guidance on product selection and mobility solutions to suit individual requirements.

Todo Drive is a power assist device that enables manual wheelchair to be converted into a powered wheelchair. Dash Rehab says it can be added to around 90 percent of the self-propelled (SP) wheelchairs on the market so users can get the right chair for their needs, with added power.

Available from Dash Rehab as a kit, it can be installed onto a manual wheelchair after some simple remodelling to ensure that the stability and performance are unaffected. The kit comprises two motors, a joystick, a main body, and a battery.

Once fitted, a chair can be converted from a manual to electric wheelchair with the pull or push of a lever. The push levers and the chair can be controlled with the joystick, and for manual handling, users push the rims of the wheelchair as usual.

There are a wide variety of settings and functions, including configuration and control using the Todo Drive app on a smartphone. The maximum speed and joystick sensitivity can be set, for example.

Dash Rehab anticipates that the Todo Drive will appeal to many manual wheelchair users, as it states the product is ideal for those wanting to try a powerchair for the first time or for those who only need power assist on occasion.

The Robooter X40 is exclusive to Dash Rehab in the UK and Ireland. Dash Rehab says it is ergonomic and well engineered, with a modern and stylish look. Dash Rehab adds that the Robooter X40 folds up, ready for transportation, in three seconds, and it turns easily.

The Robooter X40 can be controlled using Bluetooth connectivity.

Visitors to the event can also learn more about the new product due to launch this summer, the Dash Carbon powerchair.

The Dash Carbon is compact and lightweight, weighing just 13kg, excluding the battery, with detachable parts, including the footplates, controller, and battery.

The chair folds down and can fit behind the driver’s seat in a car. With a 6.6-amp battery, plus the option for a second battery, the Dash Carbon power chair can travel around 4 miles on a single charge of one battery.

