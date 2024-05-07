To accelerate traceability of medical devices, NHS Supply Chain has launched a new policy on Data Standards for Supplier Product Coding.

According to NHS Supply Chain, improving data on medical devices across the NHS system is a key contributor to improving patient safety through greater and more rapid traceability.

It says that, at the moment, medical device data is not routinely collected in a consistent manner or standardised digital format. Current processes are often paper-based and lack standardisation and validation, which means that tracing medical devices is time consuming and laborious and linking devices to patient outcomes difficult.

NHS Supply Chain’s vision is that a single scan from inventory management systems can be integrated to have many uses across the NHS, tackling financial and workforce challenges and most importantly improving patient safety.

The new policy from NHS Supply Chain means that medical devices suppliers are to adopt globally recognised coding standards for product identification, preferably the GS1 Global Trade Item Number (GTIN).

NHS Supply Chain also requires medical devices to carry ‘Unique Device Identification’ (UDI) compliant barcode labels, which will carry scannable information relating to the production of the device, for example the expiry date and the serial or lot number.

There are two documents available to download.

The first, titled ‘Data Standards Supplier Product Coding Policy’, is a policy describing GS1 as NHS Supply Chain’s preferred data coding standard for products. Download it here.

The second, titled ‘Supplier Requirements Guidance – Data Standards Product Coding’, is guidance for suppliers to accompany NHS Supply Chain’s policy on GS1 as the preferred data coding standard for products. Download it here.

The adoption of global standards, such as GS1, for product identification, enhances the traceability of medical devices and other products used in an episode of patient care. It also means that the clinical time required for product or patient recall is reduced.

The GS1 standards provide a common foundation and consistent format and enables the unique identification, capture, and sharing of information automatically. When data describing medical devices is captured electronically it can be easily associated with a patient and provide accurate information about which devices have been used in their care.

This electronic data capture for product forms part of the NHS England Scan4Safety programme methodology to capture data for person (patient and caregiver), product, place, and procedure.

Access to this data electronically in a standard format enables it to be interrogated and performance of medical devices can be monitored, patient outcomes measured, and any potential issues with devices can be identified faster and more easily allowing clinicians to intervene and if necessary, prevent harm before it happens.

The policy will also support NHS Supply Chain in improving the quality of its critical product data and increasing the number of GTINs it holds for medical products in its catalogue.

