CareCall, a new video call service, has launched for care facilities. It can be used by residents and patients to help them stay in touch with their family and friends and by care professionals to carry out virtual rounds and remote appointments.

Hibox Systems, a subsidiary of the Accedo Group, is a provider of information, entertainment, and communications solutions for the hospitality, healthcare, and telecom industries.

With CareCall, patients, residents, and staff in care facilities can use managed TVs or tablets to video call internally, as well as to call mobile phones externally.

Research shows that the health benefits of social connections span from enhanced mood to lower blood pressure and result in decreased mortality. Hibox Systems says using CareCall helps to give the patient a sense of belonging, feeling loved and cared for, and a sense of support from friends, families, and others in their community.

Hibox CareCall has been deployed in a purpose-built residential home, Teglagården, in Skara, Sweden. Officially opened on 23 September 2023, it provides 107 assisted living apartments, and eight LSS apartments.

Bill Anckar, COO, Hibox Systems, commented: “We’re thrilled that the Hibox CareCall solution has been chosen for the state-of-the-art residential center at Teglagården.

“Staying socially active has been proven to offer many health benefits, and with the installation of CareCall at Teglagården, residents will be able to easily stay connected to family and friends.

“The CareCall service improves the daily life of patients as they can communicate easily and share their experiences with their loved ones.”

The facility has been designed and built to incorporate the latest digital solutions in order to enhance patient wellbeing and care, as well as to improve efficiency and working environment for care professionals. Each apartment is fitted with a 43- or 55-inch TV to facilitate video calling.

Staffan Lundstedt, Project Manager at Teglagården, added: “At Teglagården, one lives in the final stages of life and here one should feel safe and, above all, that one gets a dignified life. The vision was to build a home for the elderly that was home-like and safe for the elderly and with clear technology at the forefront.

“We mapped out what is important to those moving in and dared to try both proven and new techniques. The response to these solutions has been really good and everyone finds it exciting. We have pretty much fulfilled all our wishes. We have created security and opportunities for future security-enhancing measures and future solutions.”

