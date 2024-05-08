Medpage, which trades as Easylink and supplies a wide range of assistive technologies, has launched new crash mats that are designed to reduce injuries from bed falls.

The firm says it collaborated with a leading UK manufacturer of crash mats to deliver a cost-effective tool for falls management strategies.

According to the UK Government, unaddressed fall hazards in the home are estimated to cost the NHS in England £435 million, while the total annual cost of fragility fractures to the UK has been estimated at £4.4 billion.

The inclusion of the new TumbleCare full-length pressure mat sensor ensures that should a patient tumble out of bed, an alarm signal is generated to alert care staff to the incident, resulting in a recordable improvement to patient safety and service.

Crash mats act as a protective barrier, absorbing the impact of a fall and reducing the risk of serious injuries when a person tumbles out of bed. They are beneficial for individuals who are at high risk of falling, such as older adults, patients recovering from surgery, or those with neurological conditions like epilepsy, Medpage underlines.

Further details can be obtained by telephoning Medpage on 01536 264 869 or emailing sales@easylinkuk.co.uk

Recently, the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust made a long-term commitment to enhancing patient safety by investing in assistive technology designed to prevent and minimise the risks associated with patient falls.

