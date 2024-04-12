In its latest effort to bridge communication gaps, Spoken has announced an update to its augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) app, aimed at providing adults with speech impairments a more intuitive and inclusive tool for expression.

The centrepiece of the app update is the pairing of icons with over 600 additional terms, a critical enhancement that addresses two key user needs. First, it significantly speeds up word identification. Spoken’s unique AI-driven predictive feature presents a list of words the user is most likely to say, a process where an adjacent icon can be pivotal in quick and accurate word selection.

Evan Lauer, designer at Spoken, said: “Through the addition of all these new icon-word pairings, we’re making it easier for users to articulate their thoughts using the app. We’ve designed our icons to be minimalistic yet easy to understand, facilitating immediate recognition without overwhelming the user.”

This design philosophy ensures that icons serve as helpful guides rather than distractions.

Second, the update offers support for users who may struggle with word recall despite being able to visualise what they want to express.

“For those who find it challenging to retrieve specific words due to conditions like anomic aphasia, these icon-word pairings can be a lifeline, bridging the gap between thought and communication,” Evan added.

Spoken further hopes to raise awareness of the benefits of AAC technology among adults.

“A lot of adults don’t even realize AAC is an option because so much of it is aimed at children, focusing on speech acquisition and development, with simple vocabulary,” continued Evan. “The experience of using these apps or devices can feel limiting or even infantilising. That is a big problem for autistic teens and adults, who are already infantilised by stereotypes.

“Spoken’s ability to dynamically suggest words strips away the restrictions inherent to most AAC, making it a great option for already literate adults; they can talk like themselves about any topic they want.”

The company is also offering a 50 percent discount on its premium version of the app throughout April to improve access. This move also coincides with Autism Acceptance Month, which takes place from 1 April to 30 April 2024.

Evan commented: “The core of our app will always be free because communication is a fundamental right. However, to sustain our mission and continue to innovate, we’ve introduced a few premium features. This month, we’re cutting the price of those in half to ease any financial barriers preventing users from accessing the best tools for their communication needs.”

The Spoken app is available to download on the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play store for Android devices.

Aira, an that app provides on-demand, remote visual interpretation for visually impaired and blind individuals, recently launched a new AI image description feature.

