East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has been awarded the Gold Level Two Digital Telecare Implementation Award in recognition of the recent progress of its analogue to digital telecare transition project.

To achieve the Gold Level Two Implementation Award from the Digital Office for Scottish Local Government, a telecare service provider must have successfully rolled out a live digital telecare service to 50 percent of service users and be operating successfully without serious issues or call failures for at least six weeks.

HSCP achieved the Gold Level One Implementation award in July 2023. As of March 2024, the partnership has already reached 75 percent of its client base.

HSCP says this success can be attributed to the diligent efforts and overtime put in to expedite the digital transformation.

Anne-Marie Monaghan, Chair of East Renfrewshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), said: “Telecare is a vital service for some our most vulnerable residents, as it helps them to continue to live safely in the comfort of their own home. This is a fantastic achievement and it’s a testament to the Telecare team, and their proactive approach, that we have reached this milestone so quickly.

“A big well done to everyone involved, take the time to celebrate this award and keep up the good work – we are on the final stretch of the project.”

Despite facing significant challenges with supplier stock availability, the partnership states that it has successfully navigated these hurdles. To ensure timely deliveries, HSCP has diversified its alarm distribution across three selected suppliers, and there is a strong emphasis on swiftly installing alarms in clients’ homes.

The proactive approach aims to facilitate the transition from analogue to digital, which all service providers are required to complete by 2025. By staying ahead of potential switchovers, the HSCP aims to provide uninterrupted support to its clients.

Lee McLaughlin, Head of Adult Service: Communities and Wellbeing at East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership, commented: “I’m really delighted that this project is being delivered at such pace. The roll out of Digital Alarms in East Renfrewshire is a priority for the Health and Social Care Partnership, and this is a significant milestone.

“I would like to thank our implementation team for their excellent planning, professionalism, hard work, and sheer tenacity. The project is set to be complete in the summer and I look forward to celebrating after the last installation.”

HSCP says 100 percent of its client base will be moved to digital services by summer 2024.

Careium’s partnership with Ethelcare, an innovative virtual care service, has been delivering impressive results through a pilot project with Cumberland Council.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...