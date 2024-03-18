Companies in charge of maintaining the UK’s internet and phone infrastructure have agreed to new measures to protect vulnerable people as their landlines are upgraded to a new digital network.

The new measures, which were agreed last week (11 March 2024), include a commitment from network operators to take steps to ensure their customers’ lifesaving buttons continue to work and functioning alternatives are in place before any migration takes place.

Seven network operators, including Openreach, CityFibre, and Community Fibre, have signed up to new protections, which will ensure people who rely on personal alarms to call for help are not left without a working device during the migration.

Nearly two million people use these vital alarms in the UK, according to the UK Government.

The Technology Secretary has now secured an agreement from the majority of the telecoms sector, from operators in charge of maintaining the network infrastructure all the way to internet and phone providers, including VMO2 and BT, who agreed to similar mitigations in December 2023.

The charter follows ongoing and active collaboration from telecoms operators and is a positive step to make sure safety continues to be at the heart of the nationwide switchover, providing reassurance to vulnerable households, says GOV UK.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “The safety of vulnerable customers comes before anything else and that’s why I called on the industry to listen to concerns and take action to make sure the right protections are in place.

“I welcome more telecoms companies joining forces to make this a priority, meaning we now have agreement from those responsible for our telecoms infrastructure and those providing mobile and broadband services.

“This will provide much needed reassurance to those relying on these vital devices and I will continue to pressure organisations to do everything in their power to make sure the switchover is seamless and safe.”

Other commitments agreed include operators will work with partners, including internet providers, to check if their customers own a telecare device, and operators will provide at least 12 months’ notice to phone providers before enforcing the switchover of a customer and will jointly discuss suitable migration options.

Additionally, no telecare user will be migrated to a digital landline service without the provider, customer, or telephone company confirming that they have a functioning solution in place.

Finally, telecom operators will work with Ofcom, the UK Government, and phone providers to create a shared definition of “vulnerable customer”, so it is no longer dependent on the company and establishes an industry wide standard.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez commented: “When a person needs urgent medical attention, they must have confidence that their call for help will be responded to as quickly as possible.

“The recent incidents that left some people disconnected are unacceptable and must not happen again. The Technology Secretary and I are united in pressuring all those responsible to implement mitigations that meet the needs of the most at risk.

“I hope today’s agreement provides some peace of mind to those affected and reassures the millions of vulnerable people in our country that their concerns have been heard far and wide across the whole industry.”

GOV UK says the agreement will better protect those using personal alarms, known as telecare, which offer remote support to elderly, disabled, and vulnerable people, with many located in rural and isolated areas.

Last year, UK phone providers agreed to new measures to protect vulnerable customers when upgrading phone lines to a new digital network, with the Technology Secretary asking all providers not to force people to switch over until enhanced protections are in place.

The agreement also meant vulnerable households would have better access to emergency services during power outages.

Phone providers have been upgrading household landlines to digital technology that uses an internet connection to deliver a modern network which is secure, efficient, and fit for the future.

For the vast majority of consumers and businesses, this change has been and continues to be straightforward. Nobody will have to lose their landline service because of this change, as there are still options for a ‘landline only’ service should a customer not wish to purchase a general internet connection.

The upgrade of the UK’s telephone lines is not a government programme and does not result from a government decision or policy, and therefore specific questions about how the upgrade programme might affect individuals should be directed service providers, the UK Government underlines.

Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) was awarded the Gold Level Two Digital Telecare Implementation Award by the Digital Telecare for Scottish Local Government in recognition of the recent progress of its analogue to digital telecare transition project.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...