The latest addition to mobility distributor Rehasense’s product range, the Eco Assist Lightweight power add-on, will be on display alongside its portfolio of assistive mobility devices for healthcare professionals to view this week at Naidex.

The Rehasense product range available at the show will include the Eco Assist Lightweight power add-on, alongside its portfolio of walkers, rollators, manual wheelchairs, and Power Assisted Wheelchair Systems (PAWS) on stand E120.

Jordan Day, UK Sales Manager, Rehasense UK, commented: “We are always looking to add new products to our portfolio, and we believe the Eco Assist will be a perfect addition to our every growing range of mobility solutions.

“Naidex is a vital part of our annual marketing activity as it a such a great opportunity to engage with our three target groups – retailers, healthcare professionals and end users in one location and this year we are investing in our largest ever stand.”

Naidex 2024 takes place on 20 and 21 March at the NEC in Birmingham.

Consisting of a high-strength aluminium chassis, a 350-watt motor, and 48-volt battery, Rehasense says the Eco Assist offers a cost-effective solution for wheelchair users looking for an entry-level power add-on to increase their independence.

Weighing 15.5kg with the battery and 9.4kg without, the Eco Assist is easy to transport and manually clamps onto the frame of the wheelchair and disconnects in one simple movement.

To ensure protection against the elements, all surfaces on the Eco Assist are powder coated and anodised. Available in a stylish black finish, the Eco Assist has a maximum speed of 12mph and can be charged from empty to full in five hours.

Days out with family or friends which might have previously been a challenge in a manual wheelchair can be planned with confidence as the Eco-Assist is extremely easy to manoeuvre and is ideal for use in urban areas such as the high street or shopping centres, says Rehasense.

