Mobility equipment supplier TGA will be unveiling a new mobility scooter with “fresh looks” at Naidex 2024, the WHILL R, which attending occupational therapists (OTs) will have a chance to view.

The new mobility scooter aims to enable a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Zero turn technology makes the WHILL R easy to use indoors, while active suspension and high ground clearance facilitate stable driving outdoors, such as over kerbs, grass, and gravel.

If owners use a car, then WHILL R quickly dismantles for the boot, and the lithium battery can be charged separately. Travelling by bus, train, or plane is equally as straightforward, TGA emphasises.

On arrival, there is 10 miles of range with battery levels that are easy to see. The assistive technology also features responsive controls and supportive seating.

The WHILL R is available in a smart scooter package with three- or four-wheel versions.

Naidex is a large independent living and mobility exhibition in the UK that welcomes a large number of users, health and social care professionals, and the trade each year. It is a place for visitors to source the latest in independent living and mobility equipment from suppliers.

For healthcare and social care professionals, it is an easy way to discover new assistive technologies in one location that can support their clients to live independently, such as powerchairs, specialist seating solutions, accessible toilets, and adaptive footwear.

Naidex 2024 takes place on 20 and 21 March at the NEC in Birmingham. TGA is exhibiting on stand H110.

To complement the WHILL R launch, TGA will also be demonstrating a selection of its products on the stand, with new indoor and outdoor rollators. Scooters, powerchairs, wheelchairs, and wheelchair powerpacks will be available for test drives.

Visitors will also be able to try TGA’s new range of rise and recline chairs, Retreat and Retreat Plus. There will also be the latest walking aids range, including rollators Rollbuddy and Seata.

Last year, TGA teamed up with train operator Northern to make train travel easier with a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

