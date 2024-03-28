Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has launched a new lightweight powerchair with a foldable aluminium frame that is designed for indoor and outdoor use.

The Dashi Lite is the latest addition to the firm’s powerchair range. It features extra-wide tyres with anti-skid technology, hill hold assist up to nine degrees, and a reliable electromagnetic braking system providing added reassurance for adventures and exploration.

The 4mph manual-fold powered wheelchair can travel up to 12 miles on a charge, with 150W motors and a 12-amp lithium battery, which is fitted inside a quick-release battery case for easy access.

The Dashi Lite was designed with comfort, ergonomics, and user experience in mind, Dash Rehab states.

It has fixed armrests made from aerofoil foam and a swing-away leg rest. These offer users a safe and stable resting position. For a comfortable ride, the backrest is designed to fit the body curve, offering support for the lower back and helping muscles to stay more relaxed when seated for longer periods. The seat and backrest are crafted from a breathable fabric to aid relaxation.

For flexibility and ease of use, the chair’s intelligent operating system includes a clear display with USB port for smartphones, tablets, and aids. For extra peace of mind, the Dashi Lite also features LED headlights.

Additionally, the powerchair is compact and can be folded manually, making it easy to transport, with an overall lifting weight of 21kg, excluding the battery. It has a maximum user capacity of 100kg.

Brent McIvor, Sales and Marketing Director at Dash Rehab, said: “Delivering on performance and ergonomics, we genuinely believe the Dashi Lite is a highly functional yet practical solution for indoor and outdoor use. It is our entry-level model and as such is priced competitively. Users will appreciate the chair’s light weight and easy-fold mechanism for transportation.”

Dash Rehab is part of RHealthcare, which was formed through the purchase of Remploy Healthcare.

Last year, the mobility equipment supplier added the Robooter E40 smart powerchair to its range, which can be controlled via a smartphone, incorporates a handy fault-finding feature, and is easy to transport.

