The Republic of Ireland has launched a €3 million funding opportunity for organisations to improve the lives of disabled people by enhancing their community participation and removing barriers to employment.

According to the Government of Ireland, applications that incorporate innovative and assistive technologies for disabled people may have a strengthened case.

The €3 million Disability and Participation Awareness Fund was launched by Irish Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte.

It is designed to support the participation of people with disabilities in local activities, to provide valuable employment experience for persons with disabilities, and to help remove barriers to community involvement.

Minister Rabbitte commented: “I am delighted to announce the launch of this year’s Disability Participation and Awareness Fund and to work with Rethink Ireland to maximise the use of this important funding. This fund has a particular focus on community level funding, helping to increase the participation and inclusion of disabled persons in society.

“The fund will also help to highlight the lived experiences of people through art and cultural activities, and will hopefully encourage organisations led by disabled persons to undertake initiatives that will improve the lives of its members.

“There is great opportunity for organisations to showcase new and exciting innovation which could provide learnings and inspiration for other organisations and communities throughout Ireland, and this is what makes this fund so important and so worthwhile.”

A total fund of €3 million will be made available under four strands, with maximum grants available under each strand.

Strand 1: Building skills and removing barriers to help people with Down Syndrome take part in their communities – Maximum grant €500,000.

Strand 2: Social enterprise initiatives to provide valuable employment experience to people with disabilities – Maximum grant €100,000.

Strand 3: Arts and cultural activities, particularly those that promote awareness of the lived experiences of people with disabilities and that support the participation of people with disabilities in artistic, cultural, and community life Maximum grant €100,000.

Strand 4: Initiatives aimed at encouraging community participation and inclusion for people with disabilities, including sports and outdoor recreation, promotion of accessibility and accessible shared spaces – Maximum grant €200,000.

Each of the four strands will support organisations working with or involving people with disabilities, and each has a different focus.

Organisations applying must meet the stipulated criteria for each strand, and initiatives should seek to address one or more of the key issues outlined in the strands.

The fund will be operated by Rethink Ireland. Applications can be made now directly on the Rethink Ireland website.

