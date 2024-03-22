Aira, an that app provides on-demand, remote visual interpretation for visually impaired and blind individuals, has launched a new AI image feature.

The Aira app works by a user opening the app and connecting to a professional visual interpreter who accesses the caller’s phone camera. The visual interpreter can then describe in detail the caller’s surroundings, narrate, navigate, or read aloud to assist with a vast range of daily activities.

Now, the new free-to-use feature, called Access AI, allows Aira users to take a photo; share from their photo gallery, mobile device, or computer; get a detailed description; ask follow-up questions; and receive free validation of AI responses from a visual interpreter.

Users can select an option to verify an AI-generated description with a visual interpreter, who sends back an updated response to confirm or clarify the image description. Aira says that this combines “the best of AI with the best of human visual interpretation”.

Access AI was designed with input from over 30 Aira users. The current features focus on ease of use, interactions with the AI that extend beyond a one-time description, and integration with visual interpreters who can validate or comment on the AI to enhance trust and accuracy.

Joy, an Aira user, said: “I have been extremely impressed with the responses of Access AI. This is not only due to the accurate and detailed information it provides, but also the understanding, empathy, and encouragement that has been built into this software. . .

“Also, if it makes a mistake, and I end up correcting it, it doesn’t showcase the typical negative stereotypes regarding disability as a whole. The Aira tech team has done an incredible job with creating this Access AI technology, and what lies at the core of Aira should always be the choice to go between AI and human-to-human connections. This provides for a much more liberating and on demand experience for all Aira explorers.”

Access AI is currently in a beta stage. Interested users can join the waitlist by filling out this form. They will be added to the beta over the coming weeks and months with priority based on their time or tenure with the service.

Aira states that its new AI feature is a limited rollout, but that it will continue to add more users and develop features as it gathers feedback and assesses capacity.

The Aira app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Recently, the Royal National Institute of Blind People launched the All-Terrain Cane from AwareWolf Gear, which aims to change the game for blind and partially sighted cane users.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...