A mobility charity has announced that a new Tramper Mobility Scooter is now available for people with limited mobility and disabilities to hire at Scarborough Castle.

Outdoor Mobility’s ‘Outdoor Mobility Tramper Network’ aims to break down the barriers that prevent people with limited mobility enjoying the great outdoors either independently or with their friends and family.

Outdoor Mobility worked with English Heritage to provide access to the grounds of the castle, where visitors can learn about the castle’s history and take in the views of the coastline and the castle itself.

The Tramper is available when the castle is open. From mid-February, there will be two slots available each day, one at 10.30am and one at 1.30pm, each for 2.5 hours. A valid English Heritage Membership or Scarborough Castle Ticket is required to access the Tramper, which can be purchased on site.

Disabled visitors and members can bring an accompanying companion free of charge to the castle.

The charity helps to make outdoor areas accessible with the support of communities, charities, and businesses, working with partners such as Forestry England, Langdale Estate and North York Moors National Park.

Aiming to enhance the offer available at outdoor attractions to be accessible to an even wider and more diverse audience, Outdoor Mobility seeks new partners to work with to grow the Tramper scheme.

Outdoor Mobility encourages organisations to book a talk for the charity or group and provides an accessibility assessment of a potential Tramper route and the facilities at the site. Find out more information on the Outdoor Mobility website.

