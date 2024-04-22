Caerphilly County Borough Council’s telecare service has launched its new digital alarm-receiving centre platform.

Caerphilly Careline provides a telecare service to residents in the Caerphilly borough, as well as other local authorities and housing associations in South Wales. The system includes a base unit installed in the individual’s home, which can be activated remotely by a button worn around the neck or on the wrist. Once the alarm is activated, it will connect to an operator who can talk to the caller to find out what support is needed.

Changes to the system have been needed to prepare for the UK’s phone network to switch from analogue to digital, which is due to complete in 2025. Further work is also planned by the council to Caerphilly Careline, including replacing telecare alarms.

Cllr Elaine Forehead, Cabinet Member for Social Care at Caerphilly Council, said: “Caerphilly Careline plays an invaluable role in helping people live safely and independently in their own homes. It also offers peace of mind to families that their loved ones can access support 24/7.

“By implementing UMO, the new digital platform, we can ensure we’re using the latest technology when providing this vital service. I would like to thank everyone who’s been involved in making this project a success.”

A recent study examining what people really want from technology-enabled care services and devices – which includes telecare – has identified the nine things they value most but do not always get.

