Llesiant Delta Wellbeing is celebrating after winning a prestigious national care award for its work in supporting residents to remain at home.

The company, which provides assistive technology and proactive monitoring and support for older and vulnerable people to live more independently, has won the Putting People First Award in the national finals of the Great British Care Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence across the UK social care sector, recognising the work of frontline staff, such as care workers and care managers, and those who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

Delta Wellbeing’s 24-hour community response service and hospital-based Blue Army work closely with Carmarthenshire County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board to support residents in the community with domiciliary care and other needs, helping them to return home from hospital or to avoid admission to hospital.

The response service is the first of its kind to be registered with Care Inspectorate Wales, supporting patients to return home from hospital by providing care for a short time until reablement or long-term providers are in place.

The team also provides emergency social care support to families who are struggling to care for their loved ones while they await further assessments, increases in care provision, or just need additional support short-term.

Staff are fully trained in first aid and basic life support and can assist with all personal care needs, meal preparation, and administration of medication, as well as supporting with grocery shopping and any other emergency provision. Llesiant Delta Wellbeing says this supports the individual to regain their strength and independence and remain at home for as long as possible, avoiding unnecessary hospital admission.

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing Response Manager Sarah Vaughan said: “We’re thrilled that our community response team and hospital-based wellbeing officers together have been honoured with a prestigious national award for our commitment to putting people first.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team, their dedication, compassion, and tireless efforts have truly made a difference in the lives of so many. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and unwavering commitment to our community. Together, we’ve shown that when we prioritise people, amazing things happen.

“I would like to thank each and every member of our team for your passion, resilience, and dedication. This award is a reflection of your outstanding efforts, and I’m immensely proud to work alongside such amazing individuals. Congratulations.”

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing has been awarded the coveted TSA Quality Standards Framework, following a full audit carried out by TEC Quality on behalf of the TSA.

