Foundations is hosting the DFG Children Summit this summer, which offers the chance for dedicated professionals to debate solutions to the key challenges currently affecting the assessment and delivery of the Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) for children and their families.

Foundations states that it is becoming increasingly event that the delivery of DFGs for children is becoming increasingly challenging in trying to meet the complexity of children’s needs alongside the soaring costs of adaptations, and, unless addressed, these issues are on track to become unsustainable.

Through lived-experience evidence, expert talks, and facilitated workshops, professionals will have the opportunity to consider and learn:

How to better manage the different perspectives and expectations surrounding the DFG for children.

Gain a greater understanding of how to integrate funding sources to address the growing complexity and cost of adaptations for children.

Use design methods and construction techniques to future-proof adaptations for children and their families.

How to include cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to enhance the delivery of DFG for children with complex needs.

The DFG Children Summit 2024 is the chance for attending professionals to make a positive impact on their role, the sector, and the disabled children they aim to meet the needs of.

The event will begin with a registration and networking from 8.30am-9.30am, where professionals will have the chance to chat with likeminded peers.

From 9.30am-9.40am, Dr Rachel Russell, Senior Regional Advisor at Foundations, will welcome delegates to the DFG Children Summit 2024, explain the format of the day, and introduce the sessions taking place at the event.

At 9.40am-9.55am, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, Steve Ford, will deliver the keynote address. With his proven track record of strategic leadership and transformative impact within the NHS and the charity sector, Steve will shed light on the primary challenges facing the delivery of DFGs for children with complex needs.

From 9.55am-10.10am, Luke Clement will present ‘The Legislation Landscape: The Benefits of Joint Working’. Luke is Cerebra Professor of Law and Social Justice at the School of Law, University of Leeds and has dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of disabled individuals and their carers. Attendees can learn from his decades of experience shaping legislation and improving the lives of those experiencing social exclusion.

From 10.10am-10.30am, Mike Cowan-Jones will explain his lived experiences and interactions with a DFG service. Delegates can learn from his perspective about policy, service design, and delivery.

There will be a 20-minute panel discussion at 10.30am, followed by a coffee break at 10.50am-11.30am.

From 11.30am-1.15pm, there are several breakout sessions that attendees can go to. These include the topics of expectations, funding, future-proofing, and innovation. Delegates will rotate between these breakout sessions, with a 15-minute break in between the sessions.

Attendees can enjoy lunch and networking from 1.15pm-2.15pm. After lunch, professionals will share their feedback for from their breakout sessions for half an hour to reflect on what they have learnt and their next steps to take forward.

At 2.45pm-3pm, respected OT Kate Sheehan will present ‘Innovation and Product Design’. This session will delve into collaboration between commercial, OTs, and end-users. It will consider where the gaps are in adaptation products for the paediatrics market.

Then, from 3pm-3.30pm, Frances Heywood will present a keynote address to close the summit. There will also be a 10-minute Q&A session for attendees at this point.

The DFG Children Summit 2024 takes place on 27 June from 08.30am-3.30pm at The Birmingham Conference & Events Centre. Tickets start from £96.96. Register here.

